Colorado Springs Cycling Club honors fallen cyclists with “Ride Of Silence” event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Cycling Club will host a Ride Of Silence on May 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

The Colorado Springs Cycling Club will participate in the global event, which is held every year on the third Saturday of May, to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed in accidents on public roadways. They hope to raise public awareness that cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists.

More information about the ride is available on the Ride of Silence website.

The Colorado Springs ride will be about nine miles long, beginning and ending at the Colorado Springs City Hall. Riders will maintain a speed of no more than 12 miles per hour and will ride completely in silence. The ride is free and open to all cyclists.

Helmets are mandatory for the Ride of Silence and all participants must sign a waiver before the ride. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

2024 will be the event’s 22nd year.

