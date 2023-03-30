Colorado spring football: Five Buffs turning heads early

The first week of spring practice is in the books for Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders.

So far, we’ve been hearing mostly positive returns from the new-look Buffs. There’s still plenty of work to be done regarding learning new playbooks and figuring out who fits best where, but I’d chalk March up as a productive month, and the hope is that April follows suit.

Additionally, a few players, including a pair of returning Buffs, have shined especially bright early in camp. Four spring practices into the Coach Prime era, below are five Buffs who’ve been turning heads in a variety of ways:

RB Charlie Offerdahl

Charlie Offerdahl has become the poster child for exactly what Coach Prime wants out of his players at CU. Keep grinding @CharlesOfferda1! #SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/3cfPA9FD4A — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) March 27, 2023

You probably didn’t expect to see a walk-on running back lead this list, but Offerdahl stole the show with an electric run during Friday’s practice.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Jimmy Horn Jr is gonna make some serious plays for the Black and Gold 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/HZ5p9zKuxr — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) March 26, 2023

One of the fastest players on the team, Jimmy Horn Jr. has had no problem building chemistry with Shedeur Sanders so far this spring. Horn also nearly made a highlight-reel catch during Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.

DL Shane Cokes

Mark Johnson interviews defensive lineman @ShaneCokes after day 3 of Spring Ball 📺 https://t.co/j16X92afKk pic.twitter.com/qZ4pomHFWl — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 22, 2023

The media was allowed to speak with the Dartmouth transfer and practice last week and he was impressive, to say the least. Cokes’ size and athleticism should make an immediate impact on the Buffs’ D-line next season.

OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

Oct 16, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dimitri Stanley (14) celebrates with offensive lineman Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (69) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

At an open media practice last Wednesday, “Tank” was taking first-team reps at left tackle.

OL Tyler Brown

Tyler Brown has big goals for the future, can’t wait to watch what you accomplish Roc! #SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/pJJritvLBa — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) March 29, 2023

I’d expect Jackson State transfer Tyler Brown’s dominance in the weight room to carry into the fall.

