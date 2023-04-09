Colorado spring football: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Shedeur Sanders speak to media

A lot of new faces have joined the Colorado Buffaloes this offseason, and two of the most exciting new players met with the media on Saturday in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. Both Sanders and Silmon-Craig starred on last year’s Jackson State Tigers squad and decided to follow head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders has started for his father the last two years at JSU and will be looked upon to be the leader of the offense in his first year at CU under offensive coordinator Sean Lewis. Silmon-Craig played in 25 games the last two seasons and was all over the field for the Tigers’ defense, racking up 111 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Silmon-Craig on being a leader

“Safety is the quarterback of the defense, so it’s kind of something you have to do and I’ve been pretty good at in my recent years. That’s part of why I’m here is to step up and be that leader, so that was my role coming here. When I signed papers. I’m like ‘Okay, I gotta step up and lead these guys.”

Silmon-Craig on the positives he brings to the team

“I’m a four-down guy, no plays off for me. You’re going to have to deal with me every play. A lot of guys, and it seems so cliché, but a lot of guys in Power Five are not four-down guys to be honest with you. I pride myself on being a guy that going to show up every play.”



Sanders on being a leader

“It’s nothing that you try to do. You don’t try to be a leader; like it’s either you or it’s not. I’m a different type of leader. I’m not with all the rah rah and all that type of stuff. I’m not that guy. I’m more of a laid back chill guy. But when we’re between the lines and when it’s time to put real work in, then it’s a different mode. I don’t force myself to be a leader. Leaders will just come and you’ll you’ll be able to see that when the lights come on.”



Sanders on Travis Hunter liking to make defenders look bad

“Travis is my youngin’. He’s my little guy. He’s definitely been winning and getting open all the time. Travis is always open over there unless they double him. But there’s not too many teams that are going to be able to double him cause we got guys that complement each other at each position. Having Travis on offense is an amazing weapon to have.”

Sanders on how Coach Prime is during game day

“From my experience, I stay away from him on game day. I don’t ask him nothing, I don’t hang around, I don’t play with him. I keep my distance from him. The first day of anything and then when it’s game day, it means exactly the same and he’s gonna snap. So I just keep my distance from him on them type of big days.”

