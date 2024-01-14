Colorado snaps skid with needed victory over USC

Considering how much talent the Buffaloes have, it had been far too long since Colorado last entered the win column.

After losing three straight Pac-12 road games, head coach Tad Boyle’s Buffs returned to the CU Events Center on Saturday and beat an undermanned USC team, 68-58.

This one was a classic tale of two halves: Colorado entered halftime down 13 but quickly regrouped and outscored the Trojans by 23 in the second half. USC, down Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis and Joshua Morgan, was held to only 24.1% shooting in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Colorado also held Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, scoreless in his first college start.

In that splendid second half for Colorado, Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 10 of his 12 total points and J’Vonne Hadley dropped 10 of his team-high 15.

Cody Williams showed off his athleticism plenty on his way to 13 total points while Tristan da Silva finished with 12.

The Buffs improved to 12-5 overall, 10-0 at home and are now 3-3 in the Pac-12. They’ll remain in Boulder this upcoming week for a Thursday night game against Oregon.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire