Colorado small forward’s fit with the Chicago Bulls as their No. 11 2024 NBA draft pick explored

Should the Chicago Bulls consider drafting former University of Colorado small forward Cody Williams? A 19-year-old native of Gilbert, Arizona, the Buffalo alum is a freshman who stands at 6-foot-7.75 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and weighs a wispy 178 lbs that will need to bulk up to play in the Association.

An excellent shot from beyond the arc (41.5%) at low volume, his good free throw efficiency (71.4%) suggests it will translate at the NBA level. However, Williams needs to turn the ball over less, improve his defense and rebounding, and increase his shot attempts at the next level. Projected to go in the 2024 NBA draft more or less around where Chicago will be picking (No. 11 overall), Williams is a worthwhile gamble for upside for the Bulls.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast recently sat down to break down his fit and potential for Chicago’s first round pick.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the idea of using that selection on Williams.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire