Colorado Skier Dallas LeBeau Dead at 21 After High Risk Stunt

The Colorado ski community is mourning one of their own.

On April 9, a man died from injuries sustained after attempting a 40-foot jump over Berthoud Pass in Gilpin County of the Centennial state, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to E! News. The man, who has been identified as Dallas LeBeau, was 21.

According to authorities, they received a 911 call at around 3 p.m. on the afternoon of April 9, reporting a skiing accident just west of Berthoud Pass summit. LeBeau, who was found unconscious and "not breathing," was given bystander CPR, but died at the scene. However, a specific cause of death has not yet been released.

The stunt attempted by LeBeau, who was also a ski instructor, was described by authorities as "high risk," and had him attempt to clear the width of U.S. Highway 40. Police indicated that he "lacked the necessary speed and distance," which caused him to land on the highway pavement. They added that the victim was equipped with "a helmet and other protective gear" when found.

Following the news, LeBeau's longtime friend reflected on his legacy.

"He wanted to do things that nobody else had done," Devin Shirk told Fox 31 News April 10. "He always said his birthday was the same day as Evel Knievel."

Shirk added his late friend often spoke of how important skiing was to him.

"He encouraged other people to start skiing too," he added. "That was one of my favorite things about him too, is even if it wasn't jumps, he would just be like, ‘You just gotta try skiing—it will change your life.'"

