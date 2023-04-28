Colorado sits last in USA TODAY Sports’ post-spring football Pac-12 power rankings

Most of the spring football games are in the rearview mirror, and we can now have a more upfront look at the Pac-12 Conference heading into the final year with USC and UCLA.

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen a ton of players leave for the transfer portal since their spring game, although Deion Sanders and his staff continue to land high-end recruits and transfer portal players.

Eddie Timanus of USA TODAY Sports dropped his post-spring football Pac-12 power rankings, and the Buffs were No. 12 for the time being.

Here’s why:

How much different will the Buffs’ roster look like when fall camp opens? There’s no doubt that Deion Sanders’ arrival in Boulder has generated more interest in the Buffaloes’ program than any other team coming off a last-place conference finish. But it’s impossible to make any predictions about what the on-field product might look like until the massive roster turnover is completed over the summer. About all we know for sure is Shedeur Sanders, who came to Colorado with his father from Jackson State, will be the starting quarterback and joining him from the Tigers is heralded recruit Travis Hunter. But with this much upheaval on a team that won one game last year, it’s hard to sort out where this year’s victories come from.

Some of the departures were a bit surprising, although Coach Prime did warn everyone. As Timanus points out, it’s just so hard to tell what this team will look like once September rolls around, so because of that, they’re at No. 12.

Here are the rest of the rankings, in order:

USC Washington Utah Oregon UCLA Oregon State Washington State Arizona Cal Arizona State Stanford

