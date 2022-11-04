What’s new with Colorado since Oregon last played the Buffaloes?

It hasn’t exactly been a banner year for football in the state of Colorado. The Broncos are an epic disappointment, while the Colorado State Rams are among the worst teams in the Mountain West.

The Colorado Buffaloes might be the most disappointing of the entire bunch, however, as they sit with a 1-7 record heading into a home matchup against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

Colorado did finally move on from head coach Karl Dorrell after a disappointing tenure that saw him go 8-15 over the past three seasons, including an 0-5 start this year before he was fired.

New coach Mike Sanford led the Buffs to a win over Cal, but by and large it has been a really rough couple of seasons for Colorado.

Oregon may not have been at their best against Cal last week, but it’s hard to imagine a situation where they don’t take care of business in Boulder on Saturday, especially after looking at where this roster is at at this point in the year.

Who's new?

Notable Offensive Additions

WR Jordyn Tyson

RB Anthony Hankerson

Notable Defensive Additions

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo

DB Jeremy Mack

Who's gone?

Notable Offensive Departures

RB Jarek Broussard

WR Brenden Rice

WR Dimitri Stanley

Notable Defensive Departures

S Mark Perry

LB Carson Wells

LB Nate Landman

What's the same?

Notable Offensive Returners

QB JT Shrout

RB Deion Smith

WR Daniel Arias

Notable Defensive Returners

DB Trevor Woods

CB Nikko Reed

LB Quinn Perry

Offensive Rankings

Passing Offense: 182.2 yards per game (115th)

Rushing Offense: 113 yards per game (109th)

Total Offense: 295.2 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring Offense: 16.2 points per game (126th)

Defensive Rankings

Passing Defense: 246.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing Defense: 237.2 yards per game (130th)

Total Defense: 483.8 yards per game (129th)

Scoring Defense: 39.12 points per game (129th)

Colorado's Resume

Karl Dorrell’s tenure in Colorado began with such promise. A bowl appearance in year one, even if it was the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, left the people of Boulder with high hopes.

2021 was a tough season, and things went from bad to worse to begin the 2022 season. It would have been tough for the Buffs to defeat TCU or Minnesota, two of their non-conference opponents, but they weren’t remotely competitive in either game – and sandwiched in the middle was a 31 point loss to Air Force.

The win over Cal offered a brief reprieve, but every other Pac-12 game has gone pretty horribly: a 28 point loss to UCLA, 23 point loss to Arizona, 33 point loss to Oregon State, and finally a competitive loss to Arizona State last week, where the Buffs managed to score 34 points.

Colorado would need to somehow top that output, while playing the best defense of the entire season, to even have a chance against the Ducks on Saturday. It might be a while before this matchup is competitive again.

