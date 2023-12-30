Colorado signees Jordan Seaton, Drelon Miller to participate in high school All-American games

During the early signing period, top-tier 2024 prospects Jordan Seaton and Drelon Miller made things official with Colorado.

In early January, both of those players are going to play in high school All-American games, per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede. Seaton will play in the 2024 UA Next All-America Game on Wednesday (2 p.m. MT, ESPN) while Miller is set for the All-American Bowl next Saturday (11 a.m. MT, NBC).

Defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain (UA Next All-American) and running back Micah Welch (All-American Bowl) were also set to play in their respective All-American games, but both bowed out due to lingering injuries.

Seaton, a five-star offensive lineman, committed to Colorado in early December but took some time to submit his national letter of intent, causing rumors to swirl on whether or not he would come to Boulder. He’s now officially locked in, however.

Miller, a four-star wide receiver from Texas, committed to Colorado on Dec. 10 before signing during the early period.

Seaton and Miller are also set to play in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. MT (NFL Network), according to BuffStampede.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire