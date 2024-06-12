Colorado showing strong interest toward in-state PG Josiah Sanders

Longtime Colorado men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle takes great pride in recruiting nearby talent, and he’s already got his sights set on the state’s top-ranked class of 2025 prospect.

A four-star point guard (per the 247Sports composite) from Colorado Prep in Denver, Josiah Sanders told 247Sports that he has been communicating with CU’s coaching staff on a frequent basis. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound rising senior received an offer from the Buffs in mid-April.

Here’s what Sanders had to say about Colorado:

“What really stands out is my relationship with the coaches,” Sanders told 247Sports. “They’ve done a really good job checking in on me daily and I probably talk to them every day. They’re right down the street so I can stay with my people if I were to go there.”

Other programs in high pursuit of Sanders include the Tennessee Volunteers, Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and SMU Mustangs.

Sanders told 247Sports that he hopes to visit Colorado and Tennessee soon.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire