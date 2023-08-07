Colorado showing early interest in 2025 QB Jackson Kollock

It makes sense that Jackson Kollock is attracting a good deal of attention early in his college recruitment. The class of 2025 QB impressed as a sophomore at Laguna Beach High School (Calif.) and with a 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame, his ceiling is certainly high.

Per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede, Colorado offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sean Lewis visited Laguna Beach during the spring and made a strong impression on Kollock.

“I really love Colorado,” Kollock told BuffStampede. “Coach Lewis was super nice. He really loves the RPO game, which I am very familiar with. He seems like a great coach overall. He was the head coach at Kent State before and he turned that program around. Colorado is headed in a great direction right now so I am really excited to see how they do this year.”

Kollock, who received an offer from the Buffs in May, also told Munsterteiger that multiple new schools have reached out to him since college coaches could begin contacting 2025 recruits by phone on Aug. 1, including Kentucky, Michigan State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA and Washington.

The three-star QB added that he plans on committing somewhere by this time next year.

Colorado currently owns two 2025 commits: three-star running back Jamarice Wilder and four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr.

