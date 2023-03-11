Colorado set to host four-star RB Stacy Gage during spring football game

One of the more exciting running backs in the class of 2024 is scheduled to be in Boulder for Colorado’s spring football game on April 22, per multiple reports.

After including the Buffs in his top eight in January, Florida blue-chip RB Stacy Gage has a visit scheduled during what’s shaping up to be a huge weekend for CU recruiting.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Gage is ranked No. 163 overall nationally and No. 10 at RB following a strong junior season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound prospect recorded over 800 offensive yards with 14 touchdowns in the fall for St. Thomas Aquinas High School, which produced current CU running back Anthony Hankerson.

Gage told BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger (subscription required) that his relationship with head coach Deion Sanders and running backs coach Gary Harrell has made Colorado an attractive destination.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire