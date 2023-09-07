Colorado’s season opener draws impressive viewership numbers

Week 1 of the college football season is behind us, and there were some massive games. Florida State vs. LSU and Duke vs. Clemson were two of the biggest on national television.

Of course, Deion Sanders’ Colorado head coaching debut against TCU was a Fox “Big Noon Kickoff” game that drew plenty of eyeballs across the country. And, the game lived up to the hype with CU delivering the upset.

Colorado-TCU was one of the top-viewed matchups of the entire weekend, which goes to show how much hype is surrounding the Buffs under Coach Prime.

Below are the top 10 most-viewed games of Week 1, per Sports Media Watch:

NORTHWESTERN VS. RUTGERS — 2.68 MILLION VIEWERS

The Northwestern-Rutgers game drew a 1.5 rating with 2.68 million viewers. Of course, Northwestern has been a big talking point all offseason.

FLORIDA VS. UTAH — 3.19 M

Last year’s Florida-Utah matchup was sensational. They played again last Thursday, this time in Salt Lake City. This game had a 1.7 rating and 3.19 million viewers.

RICE VS. TEXAS — 3.21 M

A Texas battle? Well, everybody was watching Quinn Ewers. This game had a 1.6 rating and 3.21 million viewers.

OREGON STATE VS. SAN JOSE STATE — 3.23 M

The Beavers and Spartans played on Sunday, and Oregon State will be a fun team to watch all year. This one had a 1.7 rating with 3.23 million viewers.

NORTH CAROLINA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA — 3.4 M

This was a good old-fashioned rivalry in Week 1 and a chance to see Heisman Trophy contender Drake Maye. Ths game produced a 1.73 rating with 3.40 million viewers.

NEBRASKA VS. MINNESOTA — 3.49 M

The first game of Nebraska’s Matt Rhule era didn’t go as planned, but this game had plenty of eyeballs with a 1.9 rating and 3.49 million viewers. We can only imagine how much Saturday’s Colorado-Nebraska game will top this.

WEST VIRGINIA VS. PENN STATE — 3.5 M

Penn State is a top-10 team, and this game had a 1.8 rating and 3.50 million viewers.

OHIO STATE VS. INDIANA — 4.65 M

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers drew a 2.3 rating and 4.65 million viewers. That’s Big Ten football.

COLORADO VS. TCU — 7.26 M

This is where the numbers skyrocket. This showdown had a 3.8 rating and 7.26 million viewers. Job well done.

FLORIDA STATE VS. LSU — 9.17 M

Florida State’s stunning victory over LSU was one of the best games of the weekend. It had a 4.7 rating with 9.17 million viewers.

