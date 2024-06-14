Colorado’s season opener among Athlon’s five early games with ‘upset potential’

For some time now, the Colorado Buffaloes’ decision to host Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State in their season opener has been widely criticized.

The most recent to offer worry about the game is Athlon Sports writer Scout Springgate, who included the Week 1 matchup on a list of five early season games with upset potential. Here’s what Springgate wrote about the game:

While North Dakota State has not been as dominant in recent years, it is still a top-tier program at the FCS level and has been known to play FBS programs fairly tight. Head coach Deion Sanders is coming off a 4-8 first season with Colorado. The scheduled clash with the Bison will serve as a big test for his team as they strive to continue rebuilding the program. If the Buffs let the Bison hang in this contest, don’t be surprised if the game ends in a potential upset.

Springgate’s reasoning aligns with most who doubt how the Buffs will play the Bison. After all, North Dakota State has knocked off seven Football Bowl Subdivision programs since 2010.

Colorado-North Dakota State is set for a 6 p.m. MT kickoff on Aug. 29. ESPN will televise the Week 1 showdown at Folsom Field.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire