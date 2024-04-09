Colorado safety Myles Slusher to reportedly enter transfer portal

As reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Monday evening, Colorado football safety Myles Slusher plans to enter the transfer portal once the spring window opens on April 15.

Slusher, a former Arkansas Razorback, entered the portal last offseason and initially committed to Louisville before flipping to Colorado in January 2023.

Beset by injuries, the 6-foot, 195-pound junior defensive back played in only four games last fall, including a start in the Buffs’ season opener at TCU. He finished the year with 17 total tackles, one sack and a pass breakup.

At Arkansas, Slusher produced 93 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in 23 games played across three seasons.

Other Colorado defensive backs who’ve entered the portal this offseason include Jahquez Robinson and Kyndrich Breedlove, who recently joined Ryan Walters’ Purdue Boilermakers.

Slusher will enter the portal with two years of college eligibility remaining.

