Colorado Rockies TV reporter Kelsey Wingert recovering after being struck in head by foul ball

Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert said she's "hanging in there," two days after she was struck in the head by a 95 mph foul ball.

The scary incident happened during Monday's game between the Rockies and San Francisco Giants at Coors Field in Denver. The Giants' Austin Slater hit a foul ball off the Rockies' Daniel Bard in the top of the ninth inning and the ball hit Wingert, who was seated in the first-base camera well while reporting for AT&T Sportsnet.

"I took a 95 MPH line straight into my forehead," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, accompanied by a photo showing multiple stitches on her forehead.

Checking in - Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head.



The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil. pic.twitter.com/UzhlCzclNE — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) May 18, 2022

The foul ball left a deep cut on Wingert's forehead. She said the Rockies and AT&T Sportsnet transported her to "the best hospital immediately," where she spent five hours receiving "internal and external stitches because of how deep the wound is."

"I had a CT scan to make sure there was no internal bleeding of fractures and all came back clear. Thank God," Wingert continued. "The stitches will have to come out in a week. I'm very lucky it wasn't worse. It was just really scary and bummed me out given the circumstances."

Wingert expressed gratitude for the Rockies organization and her employer for their help, including AT&T Sportsnet general manager David Woodman and his wife Paula, who stayed by her side at the hospital: "I’ve never experienced support like this."

The broadcaster said she's taking a few days to rest before returning to work. In a statement posted to Twitter, AT&T Sportsnet said, "We’re wishing Kelsey a speedy recovery and we'll see her soon on the @Rockies broadcast."

Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver.

Wingert, who is set to get married in June, said doctors are "hoping the scar won't be too bad for the wedding."

This is not the first time Wingert has been injured by a foul ball.

In 2018, Wingert, who covered the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports at the time, was struck while standing in the camera well past the Braves' first base dugout. Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies grounded the foul in the seventh inning that hit her.

She suffered a fractured eye socket. Wingert posted an update on her Twitter account expressing thanks for the support and adding "it could have been MUCH worse."

Wingert retweeted a photo taken of her black eye after returning home.

All 30 big league teams have expanded netting this season to protect fans sitting close to the field, extending to the end of the dugouts.

