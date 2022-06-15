Colorado restaurant completely disrespects Lightning ahead of Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Wednesday and a Colorado dining establishment is making sure the hatred for the other side is on full display.

West of Surrender Saloon & Kitchen, a restaurant in downtown Denver, taped a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey in a useful spot ahead of the team's clash with the hometown Colorado Avalanche for the NHL title. The jersey is now being used as a doormat and patrons are encouraged to "please wipe their feet" before sitting down for a nice meal.

Just like the Avalanche have done in the first three rounds, people can now walk all over their competition. Whether it is seen as a playful opportunity to have some team spirit or viewed as poking the bear, everyone has to admit it’s a smart way to disrespect the upcoming opponent.

Colorado's postseason run started with a four-game sweep of the Nashville Predators that demonstrated that the team might finally be getting over the playoff hump after years of disappointment. Then the Avalanche took care of the St. Louis Blues in the second round before making easy work of the Edmonton Oilers in another sweep in the Western Conference Final.

Unfortunately for Denver residents, their hometown club is now facing a Lightning team coming off back-to-back Cups. The Lightning are looking to cement themselves as a hockey dynasty, led by outstanding goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

A Colorado restaurant displayed some villainous behaviour ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. (Photo via @jayRecher/Twitter)

The upcoming series will be a doozy between two of the most talented teams imaginable in the modern game, and if it takes one little wipe of the shoe to get another person riled up for the best Cup Final hockey fans have seen on paper in a while, then so be it.

Game 1 between the Avalanche and Lightning gets underway Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

