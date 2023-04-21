Colorado reportedly in contact with Georgia transfer Bear Alexander, the top available portal player

No matter the position group, Colorado is far from finished adding from the transfer portal. Head coach Deion Sanders made that clear again earlier this week as the Buffs’ roster continues an unprecedented transformation.

As reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Coach Prime’s latest conquest comes in the form of Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander. Fawcett tweeted on Thursday that Colorado is among 17 schools that have contacted Alexander since he entered the portal on Monday.

The former four-star recruit is currently On3’s top available player in the portal.

During his freshman season with the Bulldogs, Alexander recorded nine total tackles, 13 QB hits and two sacks, one of which came during Georgia’s national championship game against TCU.

Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander tells me he has heard from these schools since entering the Transfer Portal 👀 Alexander is the top available player in the portal rankings Where Should He Go?https://t.co/GopGqud58F pic.twitter.com/bsXR6GoW6k — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2023

USC is the likely frontrunner here, though, with Alexander set to visit Lincoln Riley’s Trojans this weekend.

