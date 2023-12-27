Colorado remains unranked but receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and Colorado remained just outside the top 25. The Buffs did, however, receive 24 votes, the third-most among unranked teams.

Fortunately for the 9-2 Buffs, they’ll have plenty of opportunities ahead with their Pac-12 slate getting started this weekend against Washington and Washington State. Sweeping the conference’s Washington schools might even be enough to get Colorado into the top 25.

The Pac-12 didn’t exactly have great representation in this week’s poll. Arizona, which nearly beat Florida Atlantic on Saturday, was the only ranked team (No. 4), and Utah received seven votes along with Colorado’s 24. That’s it.

Also of note, Colorado State improved three spots to No. 14 following a Friday win at LMU.

Here’s a complete look at the latest Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 11-1 790 (24) – 2 Kansas 11-1 760 (1) – 3 Houston 12-0 751 (7) – 4 Arizona 9-2 659 – 5 UConn 11-2 629 – 6 Florida Atlantic 10-2 618 +6 7 Tennessee 9-3 613 – 8 Marquette 10-3 531 -2 9 Illinois 9-2 520 +2 10 Kentucky 9-2 513 -1 11 North Carolina 8-3 460 +2 12 BYU 11-1 378 +3 13 Oklahoma 10-1 371 -5 14 Colorado State 11-1 326 +3 15 Duke 8-3 316 +4 16 Gonzaga 9-3 300 -1 17 Clemson 10-1 280 +1 18 Memphis 10-2 271 +5 19 Baylor 10-2 251 -9 20 Creighton 9-3 161 -6 21 James Madison 12-0 159 – 22 Ole Miss 12-0 153 +3 23 Wisconsin 9-3 148 +1 24 Texas 9-2 138 -2 25 Providence 11-2 88 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire