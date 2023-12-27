Advertisement
Colorado remains unranked but receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Jack Carlough
The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and Colorado remained just outside the top 25. The Buffs did, however, receive 24 votes, the third-most among unranked teams.

Fortunately for the 9-2 Buffs, they’ll have plenty of opportunities ahead with their Pac-12 slate getting started this weekend against Washington and Washington State. Sweeping the conference’s Washington schools might even be enough to get Colorado into the top 25.

The Pac-12 didn’t exactly have great representation in this week’s poll. Arizona, which nearly beat Florida Atlantic on Saturday, was the only ranked team (No. 4), and Utah received seven votes along with Colorado’s 24. That’s it.

Also of note, Colorado State improved three spots to No. 14 following a Friday win at LMU.

Here’s a complete look at the latest Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

11-1

790 (24)

2

Kansas

11-1

760 (1)

3

Houston

12-0

751 (7)

4

Arizona

9-2

659

5

UConn

11-2

629

6

Florida Atlantic

10-2

618

+6

7

Tennessee

9-3

613

8

Marquette

10-3

531

-2

9

Illinois

9-2

520

+2

10

Kentucky

9-2

513

-1

11

North Carolina

8-3

460

+2

12

BYU

11-1

378

+3

13

Oklahoma

10-1

371

-5

14

Colorado State

11-1

326

+3

15

Duke

8-3

316

+4

16

Gonzaga

9-3

300

-1

17

Clemson

10-1

280

+1

18

Memphis

10-2

271

+5

19

Baylor

10-2

251

-9

20

Creighton

9-3

161

-6

21

James Madison

12-0

159

22

Ole Miss

12-0

153

+3

23

Wisconsin

9-3

148

+1

24

Texas

9-2

138

-2

25

Providence

11-2

88

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

