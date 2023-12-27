Colorado remains unranked but receives votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday and Colorado remained just outside the top 25. The Buffs did, however, receive 24 votes, the third-most among unranked teams.
Fortunately for the 9-2 Buffs, they’ll have plenty of opportunities ahead with their Pac-12 slate getting started this weekend against Washington and Washington State. Sweeping the conference’s Washington schools might even be enough to get Colorado into the top 25.
The Pac-12 didn’t exactly have great representation in this week’s poll. Arizona, which nearly beat Florida Atlantic on Saturday, was the only ranked team (No. 4), and Utah received seven votes along with Colorado’s 24. That’s it.
Also of note, Colorado State improved three spots to No. 14 following a Friday win at LMU.
Here’s a complete look at the latest Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
11-1
790 (24)
–
2
Kansas
11-1
760 (1)
–
3
Houston
12-0
751 (7)
–
4
Arizona
9-2
659
–
5
UConn
11-2
629
–
6
Florida Atlantic
10-2
618
+6
7
9-3
613
–
8
Marquette
10-3
531
-2
9
Illinois
9-2
520
+2
10
Kentucky
9-2
513
-1
11
8-3
460
+2
12
BYU
11-1
378
+3
13
10-1
371
-5
14
Colorado State
11-1
326
+3
15
Duke
8-3
316
+4
16
Gonzaga
9-3
300
-1
17
10-1
280
+1
18
Memphis
10-2
271
+5
19
Baylor
10-2
251
-9
20
Creighton
9-3
161
-6
21
James Madison
12-0
159
–
22
Ole Miss
12-0
153
+3
23
9-3
148
+1
24
9-2
138
-2
25
Providence
11-2
88
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Virginia;
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;
