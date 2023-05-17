Colorado recruit Brandon Davis-Swain shines at Under Armour Next camp

The Colorado Buffaloes landed a four-star recruit via Instagram Live on Tuesday in Aaron Butler. Fellow 2024 four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American Game player Brandon Davis-Swain could be next to commit as he has Colorado in his top five along with USC, Purdue, Auburn and Michigan.

Davis-Swain was recently at the Under Armour Next camp in Baltimore and impressed in every way possible, so being able to land him would be a huge get for the Buffs. The strongside defensive end even took to Twitter to quote tweet a video of his camp highlights and posted an eye emoji with a few different mentions in there.

Here’s the video of him at the camp:

Davis-Swain was one of many recruits who came to Boulder for the Spring Game, and it seems to be only a matter of time before he ends up making his final decision.

Davis-Swain plays at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan and has another CU visit set for June 9, per 247Sports. If Deion Sanders can land Davis-Swain to add to all his other talented 2024 players, the Buffs could be a major college football threat for the next few years.

