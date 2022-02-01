Colorado receives first 2023 QB commit

In a matter of weeks, the Buffaloes have built a strong base at quarterback while looking ahead to the future. On Monday, they received their first 2023 QB commit in Ryan Staub, a three-star prospect hailing from Santa Clarita, California.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Staub was offered by CU on Jan. 26 and verbally committed just five days later. He had also received an offer from Arizona. During his junior season at West Ranch High School, Staub threw 2,414 yards and 21 touchdowns while being named the Foothill League Offensive Player of the Year.

Staub now joins DE Kam’ron Bizor within the Buffs’ 2023 class.

The young QB’s commitment was another highlight of what has been a busy past few days on the recruiting trail. This week alone, Colorado has also received commitments from RB Ramon Jefferson (Sam Houston State transfer), OL Alex Harkey (JUCO transfer), DB Jeremy Mack (JUCO transfer) and 2022 RB Anthony Hankerson.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List