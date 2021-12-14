Colorado receives commitment from Texas WR Chase Sowell

As National Signing Day looms, the Colorado Buffaloes bolstered their 2022 class on Tuesday with a wide receiver from Humble, Texas.

Chase Sowell, not to be confused with our Chase Howell, is a three-star recruit on Rivals. He had also received offers from Sam Houston, Northern Iowa, Incarnate Word and the University of Texas-San Antonio.

But the 6-foot-1 and 185-pound wideout ultimately chose the Colorado Buffaloes.

During his senior season at Atascocita High School, Sowell recorded about 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns during the Eagles’ 11-3 season. Colorado offered Sowell on Dec. 4 and after his recent trip to Boulder, he officially announced his commitment via Twitter.

Sowell is now the 19th commit of Colorado’s 2022 class and just the second wide receiver — fellow Texan Jordyn Tyson being the other.

Considering the recent mass exodus of Buffaloes’ wide receivers, Sowell and Tyson could get a decent look come fall camp.

