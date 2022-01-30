Colorado RB transfer commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State has tapped into the transfer portal for another running back in this off-season. Joining Wisconsin transfer, Jalen Berger, to MSU’s backfield is Colorado RB transfer Jarek Broussard. Broussard was the 2020 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year while at Colorado.

Broussard will be bringing two years of eligibility with him to East Lansing, after playing his previous two seasons with Colorado. In his two years in Boulder, Broussard ran for 1,556 yards on 298 attempts with 7 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 146 yards.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, Broussard will give the MSU backfield a much different look. A speed back that will pair beautifully with the downhill running backs that already reside in East Lansing including Berger, Eli Collins, Jordan Simmons and Harold Joiner.

The Spartans beat out the Oregon Ducks, who were the perceived favorites, to win the commitment of Broussard.

