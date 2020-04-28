Ten quarterbacks were selected in the three-day, seven-round draft. None of them were named Steven Montez.

Montez, the University of Colorado quarterback, was one of four undrafted free agents who signed with Washington on Tuesday. The team also announced the signings of Missouri receiver Johnathon Johnson, LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss and Temple receiver Isaiah Wright.

Montez was a three-year starter for the Buffaloes and broke 31 school records. He tied nine others.

He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 9,710 yards with 63 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Washington has Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith on the roster at the position.

Colorado QB Steven Montez among Washington’s UDFA signings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk