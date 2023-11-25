Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders won't play against Utah

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season at Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164461) (Jamie Schwaberow via Getty Images)

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders’ season is over.

The Buffs’ starter and son of Deion Sanders is out for the season finale against Utah on Saturday. Sanders left Colorado’s blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 and didn’t return after suffering arm and ankle injuries.

Sanders has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football this season despite being sacked the most of any player. The Jackson State transfer finishes the season 298-of-430 passing for 3,230 yards and 27 TDs to just three interceptions. Sanders also rushed for four touchdowns but will end the season with minus-77 rushing yards thanks to 52 sacks taken.

Colorado got off to a hot start with wins over TCU and Nebraska but fell back to earth in Pac-12 play. The loss to Washington State was the Buffaloes’ seventh defeat in their last eight games and they enter the game against Utah at 4-7 and out of contention for a bowl game. Colorado is 1-7 in the Pac-12 as its only conference win came on the road at Arizona State.

Sanders was forced to be the sole driver of Colorado’s offense because of poor offensive line play and the lack of a run game. The Buffs have rushed for just 790 yards as a team and average 2.3 yards per carry. After a loss to UCLA in November, Deion Sanders expressed his displeasure with the current state of Colorado's offensive line and the need for reinforcements heading into next season.

Freshman backup Ryan Staub will start in Sanders’ place against Utah.