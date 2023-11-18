Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders ruled out vs. Washington State after injury

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left Friday night's game against Washington State with an injury. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been ruled out for the game against Washington State, according to the team.

He was seen heading to the locker room during the second quarter of Friday night's game in Pullman with an apparent injury. He was seen after halftime in street clothes on the sideline.

Backup Ryan Staub replaced him under center with the Buffaloes trailing 28-7.

Sanders initially came out of the game with an apparent upper-body injury after getting strip-sacked in the first quarter but returned to action after missing one series.

On the play where he was hurt, he could be seen clutching his arm.

Ryan Staub enters the game for Shedeur Sanders after an apparent injury.



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/HmaRxCMJh7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 18, 2023

After Sanders returned to action, he almost immediately threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter. The QB only played two more series after that before leaving the game for good.

That Shedeur Sanders ➡️ Travis Hunter connection is different 😮‍💨



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/1QsIzZY2yU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 18, 2023

The strip-sack that initially hurt Sanders, which was returned for a WSU touchdown, was the fourth sack of the night Sanders endured, which continues a season-long trend for him. He came into Friday having taken 48 sacks on the season.

Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has been one of the most prolific QBs in college football. He came into the week fifth in the nation with 3,144 passing yard to go with 26 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

His ability to scramble and keep plays alive makes him one of the more exciting players to watch, but it has also left him susceptible to taking a lot of hits.

This is Shedeur's first season at the FBS level after he transferred from Jackson Stats, where his dad also coached at the time. Deion's arrival in Colorado has brought a massive wave of hype to a program that had been in a state of disarray in recent years.

The team's 3-0 start captured the attention of the college football world early in the season, but the hype slowed down after the Buffaloes lost six of seven to fall to 4-6.

Colorado needs wins in each of its final two games to become bowl eligible.