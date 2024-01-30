Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders opting out of 2024 NFL Draft

In a move that was largely expected, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders took to X on Friday to inform football fans of his intention to spend 2024 in Boulder Colorado with his father and brother.

Y’all know I’m not declaring this year. We got the pieces we need do it big this year 💯 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) January 13, 2024

Sanders had a shot to be a top-five quarterback in an already loaded draft class at the position. After a breakout season quarterbacking what became one of the most hyped college football teams in recent memory, Sanders showed he had everything it took to be a signal caller at the next level. With yet another year at Colorado, and hopefully more talent this time, Sanders can potentially cement himself as the top quarterback in the 2025 class.

The 2024 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks still remains stacked at the top even without Sanders and could get even more loaded should fellow signal-caller Caleb Williams announce his intentions to enter this year’s draft. Should Williams declare we could see as many as five quarterbacks go in the first round.

