Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders goes off against Nebraska

Last week, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders took the college football world by storm with a huge performance against TCU. This put Sanders squarely on the Heisman Trophy and NFL draft radar. What would he do for an encore this week against Nebraska? Just put together another huge performance filled with highlight-reel plays. Here are the best plays Sanders made as he strengthened his case for himself and his team.

SHEDEUR SANDERS ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ftjb7B3ZeM — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 9, 2023

And now Shedeur Sanders with his 5th TD of the season, 30-yards. 10-0 lead.pic.twitter.com/j5BZEN5XVyhttps://t.co/NTRP4w6T4b — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2023

Shedeur Sanders threw a bullet to Xavier weaver 😮‍💨😮‍💨🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/EhpD6iKVLb — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 9, 2023

Pretty ridiculous throw by Shedeur Sanders here for a first down on 3rd dwon. He's for real.pic.twitter.com/eHUVA0KbQB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2023

Shedeur Sanders to Travis hunter on 3rd & 15 🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/JCV893bqxr — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 9, 2023

shedeur sanders is HIM 🔥🔥🔥 Even did his dads celebration in the end zone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Npczaeby8Q — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 9, 2023

