Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders dominates in debut vs TCU

For two seasons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of the best offensive players in the SWAC. But when he followed his dad Deion to Colorado, many wondered if he could do at a BCS school what he did at an HBCU.

On Saturday, Sanders quieted the critics with an incredible debut performance. Sanders came out against the TCU Horned Frogs and traded punches with TCU quarterback Chandler Morris and the TCU offense and came out on top 45-42.

Sanders threw for a remarkable 510 yards with four passing touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns went to freshman running back Dylan Edwards.

It’s only one game but Sanders definitely looks like a player, who as a junior, is a legitimate prospect for the 2024 NFL draft and if he can continue playing like he did on Saturday will push his way up the board in a very deep and talented quarterback class. Stay tuned for what Sanders and the Buffalos do next.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire