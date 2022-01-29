Colorado pushes win spree to nine games

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The New York Rangers and Dallas Stars lost on Friday night to the Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals, respectively, However, both contests will be remembered more for the special nights for Henrik Lundqvist and Sergei Zubov, who were both honored by having their numbers retired.

Lundqvist became the 11th player in franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters of Madison Squad Garden. He played 15 seasons with the Rangers, while posting 459 wins, a 2.43 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 64 shutouts in 887 games played.

Zubov became the sixth player in franchise history to have his number retired. He played for the Stars in 12 of his 16 NHL seasons from 1996-97 to 2008-09. He concluded his NHL career with 152 goals and 771 points in 1,068 games.

The Rangers delivered some bad news prior to the game when Adam Fox was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He was injured on Thursday and he won't play before the All-Star break. Coach Gerard is confident that Fox will be ready to return once the Rangers resume play in mid-February. The Colorado Avalanche were also missing a star player on Friday due to the absence of Nathan MacKinnon. He won't play before the All-Star break either because of a concussion and facial fracture.

DETROIT 3 PITTSBURGH 2 (SO)

The Red Wings halted a three-game winless skid, while handing the Penguins a second straight loss that went beyond regulation time.

Jake Guentzel netted a pair of goals for Pittsburgh in the loss. He tied the game both times when he scored on the power play at the 5:54 mark of the second period and when he scored 27 seconds into the third.

Givani Smith opened the scoring at 18:19 of the first frame, which snapped his 15-game pointless slump.

Filip Zadina found the back of the net during a power-play chance 16:31 into the second stanza. He ended an 18-game goalless drought in the process.

Sidney Crosby collected two assists, while Evgeni Malkin, Joe Veleno, Sam Gagner and Rasmus Rasmussen earned one helper apiece.

Lucas Raymond had the only goal in the shootout.

Calvin Pickard stopped 36 of 38 shots for his first win of the season in his second appearance.

Casey DeSmith blocked 30 of 32 shots in the loss.

MINNESOTA 3 NY RANGERS 2

The Wild won for a fourth consecutive contest, while hading the Rangers a second straight defeat.

Frederick Gaudreau provided the game-winning goal when he broke a 2-2 tie only 1:49 into the third period.

Barclay Goodrow and Chris Kreider gave New York a 2-0 lead in the first period. Goodrow has a three-game goal spree, while Kreider has a league-high 31 goals of the year.

Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello (power play) lit the lamp in the second frame to tie the match. They also picked up the assists on Gaudreau’s winner. Fiala and Zuccarello are both currently riding 10-game point streaks.

Jacob Trouba supplied two assists, while Ryan Hartman, Kirill Kaprizov, Matthew Boldy, Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome and Jordie Benn picked up one helper apiece.

Ryan Reaves had a game-high five hits.

Cam Talbot turned aside 25 of 27 shots for his 17th win in 26 starts.

Igor Shesterkin made 31 stops on 34 shots in the loss, which ended his seven-game win spree.

COLORADO 6 CHICAGO 4

The Avalanche have a nine-game win streak after holding on to beat the Blackhawks

Gabriel Landeskog generated two power-play goals and added one assist.

Nazem Kadri collected one goal and two helpers to move him into a tie for second in the NL scoring race with 58 points over 39 matches.

J.T. Compher had a Gordie Howe hat trick with one goal, one assist and a fighting major.

Patrick Kane filled the stat sheet with two goals, one assist and a game-high 10 shots

Brandon Hagel netted two goals for Chicago in the third period along with Kane after the team was shutout for the first two periods.

Cale Makar got his 18th goal of the year and he registered an assist. He ranks second among NHL blueliners with 12 multi-point performances.

Dylan Strome, Erik Gustafsson and Mikko Rantanen chipped in two assists each, while Tyson Jost, Logan O’Connor, Andre Burakovsky, Samuel Girard, Seth Jones and Connor Murphy got on the scoresheet with one apiece.

Pavel Francouz stopped 39 of 43 shots for his seventh straight win.

Marc-Andre Fleury shielded 21 of 25 shots in the defeat.

BOSTON 2 ARIZONA 1

The Bruins halted a two-game winless skid, while extending the losing streak of the Coyotes to four contests.

David Pastrnak assisted on both goals to stretch his point spree to eight consecutive games.

Charlie McAvoy posted what held up as the game winner at the 13:41 mark of the second period.

Erik Haula opened the scoring 12:31 into the match.

Nick Schmaltz had the lone goal for Arizona to give him a three-game point streak.

Linus Ullmark turned aside 30 shots for his 15th victory of the campaign.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 35 shots in the loss.

WASHINGTON 5 DALLAS 0

The Capitals snapped a two-game losing skid, while ending the Stars’ four-game win spree.

Vitek Vanecek earned his second shutout of the year with 29 saves.

Nicklas Backstrom was the offensive star with three points. He had one goal and two helpers to give him 12 points in 12 appearances this season.

Connor McMichael notched one goal and one helper for his second multi-point effort of the year.

Tom Wilson, who opened the scoring 1:29 into the match, and John Carlson scored power-play goals in the first frame.

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of 2021-22 in his 40th outing.

Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed two helpers, while Lars Eller, Joe Snively, Justin Schultz and Dmitry Orlov collected one assist each.

Roope Hintz had a team-high five shots.

Braden Holtby surrendered five goals on 27 shots prior to getting the hook after two periods in his first start against his former team.

Jake Oettinger made two saves on two shots in relief.