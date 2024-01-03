Colorado predicted to land recent Arkansas decommit Gregory Genross

On Tuesday, Steve Robertson of 247Sports dropped a crystal ball prediction for Colorado to land 2024 junior college tight end Gregory Genross.

Genross was an Arkansas commit for about two weeks before reopening his recruitment on Dec. 12. He then announced an offer from Colorado three days later.

In his two seasons at Dodge City Community College, Genross recorded 26 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns, but his size is what impresses me the most. The Bronx, New York native lists himself at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds on his X page, giving him a significant height advantage over most defenders.

247Sports ranks Genross as the No. 1 junior college tight end.

Colorado, which has yet to announce a new tight ends coach after Tim Brewster left for Charlotte, managed to sign four-star Cincinnati transfer TE Chamon Metayer last month. Former Buffs starting TE Michael Harrison also followed Sean Lewis to San Diego State via the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire