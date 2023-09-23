Colorado players make it personal, seen walking on Oregon Ducks logo before the game

Kickoff for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 19 Colorado is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Buffaloes are coming off a double-overtime win against Colorado State and the Ducks are fresh off of a 55-10 win over Hawaii. It's one of the biggest games of a stacked week 4 schedule of college football today and will feature the first color-changing cleats for the Ducks' players.

But now there's some controversy around the game thanks to a video of Colorado players arriving at the stadium.

The video shows a group of Colorado players walking across the field at Autzen Stadium. As usual, many of the players started out in the video walking around the end zone and taking in the empty stadium that will likely be sold out for today's Pac-12 showdown.

Colorado made sure to stop by Oregon’s logo at midfield when they arrived pic.twitter.com/47Y3MT37eU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2023

Some of the players were shown walking over the Oregon logo at midfield in the arrival video. One player even appears to stomp his feet on the yellow logo at midfield.

Get his jersey number… pic.twitter.com/qy3t8VHcoA — Akili Smith (@akili_smith) September 23, 2023

Why Colorado walking over Oregon's logo is controversial

Two weeks ago, Colorado was on the other side of a logo incident. Nebraska huddled up on the Buffaloes' logo during pregame warmups. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said that logo incident was "personal" after the Buffaloes' 36-14 win.

"It’s OK if a couple players do it – It’s fine, like just enjoy the scenery," Sanders said after the game. "But when you’ve got the whole team trying to disrespect it, you know I’m not going for that at all. I went in there and disrupted it.”

In August, Oregon coach Dan Lanning made comments about Colorado's decision to move to the Big 12 starting in 2024.

“Not a big reaction,” Lanning said at the time. “I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

“Man, I don’t care nothing about no different teams moving,” Sanders said in response at a preseason press conference. “We’re trying to win, man. I don’t care what we play. I don’t care what conference, who we’re playing against. We’re trying to win. All this is about money. You know that. It’s about a bag (money). Everybody is chasing a bag. Then you get mad at the players when they chase it. How’s that? How do the grown-ups get mad at the players when they chase it when the colleges are chasing it.”

Oregon and Washington will be joining fellow current Pac-12 teams USC and UCLA in moving to the Big 10 starting in 2024.

By the numbers: How the Colorado Buffaloes became the hottest ticket in college football

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders players shown walking over Oregon logo in pre-game video