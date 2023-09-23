Colorado players court fireworks by walking on Oregon logo at Autzen Field

As if there weren’t enough feelings heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 clash between Colorado and Oregon, Deion Sanders’ Buffs decided to up the ante.

Hours before the game at Autzen Field, Colorado players took to the gridiron and decided it was a good idea to walk all over the “O” on Oregon’s turf.

Fortunately, at that point no Ducks were around but one can be certain it won’t go unnoticed.

Listen I’m not in Oregon’s locker room anymore but this is the type of sh*t that fires me up. That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people. Walking over/raking up an opponent’s logo shows zero class. #goducks Enough said. pic.twitter.com/sdcNOIDPTe — Bryson T. Young (@blackhawk32698) September 23, 2023

Colorado buffaloes arrive in Eugene, OR and one of their players decides to get Dis-respectful and make it “personal” by scraping his cleat into the Oregon “O” logo at mid field 👀🫢😳 Gloves will be coming off. – (FOLLOW THE @DuckZone503 PODCAST FOR OREGON FOOTBALL UPDATES) pic.twitter.com/RtQfB9KhmS — DuckZone503 Podcast (@DuckZone503) September 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire