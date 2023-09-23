Advertisement

Colorado players court fireworks by walking on Oregon logo at Autzen Field

Barry Werner
·1 min read
As if there weren’t enough feelings heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 clash between Colorado and Oregon, Deion Sanders’ Buffs decided to up the ante.

Hours before the game at Autzen Field, Colorado players took to the gridiron and decided it was a good idea to walk all over the “O” on Oregon’s turf.

Fortunately, at that point no Ducks were around but one can be certain it won’t go unnoticed.

