Colorado players who are out of college eligibility after 2023

The college football careers of 13 Colorado players are about to reach their conclusion. If the Buffs can’t win out and secure a bowl bid, those 13 veterans will say goodbye to the college game following CU’s regular season finale at Utah.

While several current Buffs will likely enter the transfer portal in the coming months, Colorado is still expected to return most of its core group for 2024. Plus, we all know that head coach Deion Sanders will hit the transfer portal hard in trying to replace those lost.

Below are the 13 Colorado players who are out of college eligibility following this season:

WR Xavier Weaver

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Stats through 10 games: 65 receptions, 867 yards, 4 touchdowns

The former USF standout has been Colorado’s most reliable and consistent wide receiver this season.

OL Reggie Young

Stats through 10 games: 6 games played, 2 starts

When Savion Washington went down with an injury midway through the year, Reggie Young stepped up big in his place at right tackle.

OL Landon Bebee

Syndication: The News-Leader

Stats through 10 games: 9 games played, 7 starts

The Missouri State transfer has seen plenty of playing time at left guard in his lone season at Colorado.

OL Evan Kistler (walk-on)

Thank you, Evan Kistler 👏 pic.twitter.com/VZv7ufLdKA — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) November 11, 2023

Stats through 10 games: 10 games played

Outside of football, Evan Kistler is an Army ROTC Cadet at CU.

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Stats through 10 games: 7 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 2 QB hits

Leonard Payne Jr. played three full seasons at Fresno State before joining the Buffs last December.

DE Taijh Alston

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stats through 10 games: 19 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 QB hits

Taijh Alston, a transfer from West Virginia, has been one of Colorado’s most productive defensive linemen.

Edge Jordan Domineck

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Stats through 10 games: 39 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 4 QB hits

Prior to joining the Buffs, Jordan Domineck played one season at Arkansas and four at Georgia Tech. He should be a legit NFL draft candidate this spring.

LB Noah Young (walk-on)

Stats through 10 games: 1 game played (vs. Nebraska)

Noah Young’s college career also featured stops at Iowa Western, Utah State and Tennessee.

S Rodrick Ward

Syndication: The Coloradoan

Stats through 10 games: 48 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

After not playing much early in the season, Rodrick Ward, a transfer from Southern Utah, has been one of Colorado’s best defensive backs.

RB Kavosiey Smoke

Stats through 10 games: 2 rushes for -2 yards, 5 tackles on special teams

Unfortunately, Smoke’s final college season hasn’t gone according to plan. Most of his action this season has come on special teams.

WR Javon Antonio

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stats through 10 games: 17 receptions, 209 yards, two touchdowns.

Antiono’s best game of the year came at Arizona State when he caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Buffs’ win over the Sun Devils.

LB Brendan Gant

Stats through 10 games: 5 total tackles

Injuries have also put a major dent into Gant’s final college season.

LB Juwan Mitchell

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Stats through 10 games: 32 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs

A late preseason camp addition to Colorado’s roster, Mitchell started in four consecutive games earlier this year. One of those starts was a 15-tackle performance against Colorado State.

Other Buffs who were honored on senior day

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

RB Sy’veon Wilkerson

WR Jaylen Ellis

Walk-on TE Michael Harrison

Walk-on OL Jack Seavall

DE Derrick McLendon II

These five players still have college eligibility remaining but because they chose to be honored on senior day, it’s unlikely that they’ll be back at Colorado next season.

Further reading

READ: Freshmen DBs Cormani McClain, Jaden Milliner-Jones making strides for Colorado

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire