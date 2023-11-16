Colorado players who are out of college eligibility after 2023
The college football careers of 13 Colorado players are about to reach their conclusion. If the Buffs can’t win out and secure a bowl bid, those 13 veterans will say goodbye to the college game following CU’s regular season finale at Utah.
While several current Buffs will likely enter the transfer portal in the coming months, Colorado is still expected to return most of its core group for 2024. Plus, we all know that head coach Deion Sanders will hit the transfer portal hard in trying to replace those lost.
Below are the 13 Colorado players who are out of college eligibility following this season:
WR Xavier Weaver
Stats through 10 games: 65 receptions, 867 yards, 4 touchdowns
The former USF standout has been Colorado’s most reliable and consistent wide receiver this season.
OL Reggie Young
Stats through 10 games: 6 games played, 2 starts
When Savion Washington went down with an injury midway through the year, Reggie Young stepped up big in his place at right tackle.
OL Landon Bebee
Stats through 10 games: 9 games played, 7 starts
The Missouri State transfer has seen plenty of playing time at left guard in his lone season at Colorado.
OL Evan Kistler (walk-on)
Stats through 10 games: 10 games played
Outside of football, Evan Kistler is an Army ROTC Cadet at CU.
DL Leonard Payne Jr.
Stats through 10 games: 7 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 2 QB hits
Leonard Payne Jr. played three full seasons at Fresno State before joining the Buffs last December.
DE Taijh Alston
Stats through 10 games: 19 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 QB hits
Taijh Alston, a transfer from West Virginia, has been one of Colorado’s most productive defensive linemen.
Edge Jordan Domineck
Stats through 10 games: 39 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 4 QB hits
Prior to joining the Buffs, Jordan Domineck played one season at Arkansas and four at Georgia Tech. He should be a legit NFL draft candidate this spring.
LB Noah Young (walk-on)
Stats through 10 games: 1 game played (vs. Nebraska)
Noah Young’s college career also featured stops at Iowa Western, Utah State and Tennessee.
S Rodrick Ward
Stats through 10 games: 48 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup
After not playing much early in the season, Rodrick Ward, a transfer from Southern Utah, has been one of Colorado’s best defensive backs.
RB Kavosiey Smoke
Stats through 10 games: 2 rushes for -2 yards, 5 tackles on special teams
Unfortunately, Smoke’s final college season hasn’t gone according to plan. Most of his action this season has come on special teams.
WR Javon Antonio
Stats through 10 games: 17 receptions, 209 yards, two touchdowns.
Antiono’s best game of the year came at Arizona State when he caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Buffs’ win over the Sun Devils.
LB Brendan Gant
Stats through 10 games: 5 total tackles
Injuries have also put a major dent into Gant’s final college season.
LB Juwan Mitchell
Stats through 10 games: 32 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs
A late preseason camp addition to Colorado’s roster, Mitchell started in four consecutive games earlier this year. One of those starts was a 15-tackle performance against Colorado State.
Other Buffs who were honored on senior day
RB Sy’veon Wilkerson
WR Jaylen Ellis
Walk-on TE Michael Harrison
Walk-on OL Jack Seavall
DE Derrick McLendon II
These five players still have college eligibility remaining but because they chose to be honored on senior day, it’s unlikely that they’ll be back at Colorado next season.
