Colorado picks up long snapper from transfer portal

Longtime Arizona Wildcats long snapper Kameron Hawkins announced Saturday that he’ll continue his college football career with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Hawkins spent the past four years in Tucson but played sparingly, seeing game action only twice since 2022. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound California native entered the portal in April just prior to Arizona’s spring game.

Coming out of Orange Lutheran High School, Hawkins was the fifth-ranked long snapper in the 2020 recruiting class.

Colorado watched fellow long snapper Cameron Warchuck enter the transfer portal and commit to Washington earlier this offseason, giving Hawkins a clear path to playing time next fall. If he does become the Buffs’ No. 1 long snapper, Hawkins will play a key role in the success of Mark Vassett, who should be one of the Big 12’s top punters next season.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire