Colorado picks up commitment from 2025 three-star RB Jamarice Wilder

Nearly eight months after Winston Watkins Jr. gave his pledge in December, Colorado picked up its second class of 2025 commitment on Wednesday in Jamarice Wilder.

Wilder is a three-star running back out of Venice, Florida who took an unofficial visit to Boulder last week and announced his CU offer on July 25. Per Ryan Wright of Recruiting News Guru, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound recruit has also picked up offers from Central Michigan, FIU, North Carolina A&T, South Florida, UCF and West Virginia.

As a sophomore at Venice High School last fall, Wilder rushed for 898 yards (142 carries) and 12 touchdowns with an additional 78 receiving yards.

Venice High School passing game coordinator Denzel Nickerson told BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger that Wilder is a “relentless downhill runner.” Nickerson also praised Wilder’s leadership skills and his ability to hold his teammates accountable.

