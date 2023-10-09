Colorado picks up commitment from 2024 edge rusher Amontrae Bradford

Colorado likely isn’t going to be losing the battle in the trenches for much longer.

With three defensive linemen already committed to the Buffs’ 2024 class, including four-star Brandon Davis-Swain, head coach Deion Sanders gained his first true edge rusher on Monday in Amontrae Bradford.

Bradford is a three-star recruit and the No. 42 edge rusher in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite. On3, however, tabs the Georgia prospect as a four-star prospect.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bradford took an official visit to Boulder last month for Colorado’s home game against Colorado State.

Bradford, who was recruited by CU defensive ends coach Nick Williams, has hopes of becoming a first-round NFL draft pick.

“I plan on being the first edge they put in the first round in a while,” Bradford told 247Sports. “The first edge Deion puts in the league. First edge they put in the league as a whole, that’s what I see myself doing.”

2024 Amontrae Bradford on his Colorado commitment 👀🤷‍♂️👇 pic.twitter.com/AXj02e3a7F — Rivals (@Rivals) October 9, 2023

Bradford is officially Colorado’s ninth 2024 commit. For a complete look at the class, check out our 2024 commitment tracker.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire