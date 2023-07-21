Colorado picked to finish 11th in Pac-12 preseason media poll

Earlier this month, we looked at how various national media outlets see the 2023 season shaking out for Colorado. Those predictions were not rosy for the Buffaloes and the Pac-12 media has followed suit.

Colorado was picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12 this upcoming season after receiving 98 total points in the media voting. USC was picked to finish first in the conference, pulling in 25 of the 36 first-place votes. The reigning Pac-12 champion Utah Utes were third in the total voting and Washington was picked to finish second. The only team that CU is sitting ahead of is Stanford.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As of this writing, Pac-12 football media day is underway at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is representing the Buffaloes in place of head coach Deion Sanders, who underwent a follow-up surgery on Thursday. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are also in Vegas fielding questions from the media.

Colorado coming in at 11th in Pac-12 preseason media poll 👀

Final poll:

1. USC (25 1st place votes)

2. Washington (4)

3. Utah (6)

4. Oregon (1)

5. Oregon State

6. UCLA

7. Washington State

8. Arizona

9. Cal

10. ASU

11. CU

12. Stanford — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) July 20, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

Phil DiStefano reiterates that Colorado's 'goal' is to stay Pac-12 members

Four-star athlete Derrick McFall sets commitment date, names Colorado to final three

Every Buff receiving preseason All-Pac-12 honors from major national outlets

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire