Colorado, Pac-12 lagged financially in 2022 compared to other Power Five schools

USA TODAY Sports released its NCAA financial analysis for the 2022 fiscal year and it shows that both Colorado and the Pac-12 are behind its Power Five counterparts.

In terms of revenue, Colorado ranked No. 51 in the country at $94,873,830 while reporting expenses of $95,968,696. These figures should go up given the expected trajectory of CU’s football and basketball programs, but a lot will depend on the Pac-12’s upcoming media rights deal and how Colorado reacts to it.

No. 51 out of the 232 Division I schools listed doesn’t seem bad at first blush, but Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY Sports broke down the numbers further and they don’t look pretty for the Pac-12. Of the 10 Pac-12 schools listed — USC and Stanford don’t make their financial data public — the conference averaged $96.9 million in revenue, which ranks last in the Power Five (h/t Berkowitz):

SEC: $159 million, with a range of $203 million for Alabama, to $110.7 million for Mississippi State. Big Ten: $147.1 million, with a range of $251.6 million for Ohio State, to $85.6 million for Rutgers. ACC: $125.2 million, with a range of $151.9 million for Clemson, to $94.8 million for Georgia Tech. Big 12: $106.9 million, with a range of $239.3 million for Texas, to $91.4 million for Oklahoma State. Pac-12: $96.9 million. The top amount was $153 million for Oregon… The lowest amount was $69.7 million for Washington State.

