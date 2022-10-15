Colorado outlasts Cal in overtime for first win of season
J.T. Shrout connected with Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 22-yard touchdown pass in overtime as Colorado outlasted California 20-13 for its first win of the 2022 season.
J.T. Shrout connected with Montana Lemonious-Craig for a 22-yard touchdown pass in overtime as Colorado outlasted California 20-13 for its first win of the 2022 season.
Every FBS school will have a win in 2022 now that Colorado took down Cal
There are plenty of quick and tasty options on the menu this week.
Cal vs Colorado game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 7 game on Saturday, October 15
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will do commentary on the broadcast of the Dodgers-Padres Game 3 on Friday in San Diego.
While Ian was heading toward Fort Myers, I thought about a community called Babcock Ranch, located 12 miles northeast of Fort Myers.
As the Founding Members of the Yes for Life Alliance, we proudly welcomed the group to their Capitol at a pivotal moment for our commonwealth.
The streak is over. Arkansas football looked dynamite - on one side of the ball - against BYU.
Nicole Dallin and Olivia Briede both scored as Arizona women's soccer defeated Colorado 2-0 for its first win over the Buffaloes since 2013.
If dividend growth and reliable income streams are what you want, you'll want to add this Dividend King to your watch list.
An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista.
The No. 1 overall pick is also the favorite for ROY.
Proposition 30 would raise up to $5bn annually to help buy zero-emission cars, trucks and buses; Newsom calls it a ‘Trojan horse’
In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact. The 34-year-old Idaho man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during during a Russian attack in Luhansk. A former U.S. Army infantryman, Partridge felt “spiritually called” to volunteer with the Ukranian military as they defend the country from invading Russian forces, his sister Jenny Corry said.
BOULDER, Colorado (AP) J.T. Shrout threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig in overtime, powering Colorado to a 20-13 upset of California in interim coach Mike Sanford's debut Saturday. Jack Plummer had Mason Starling wide open for the score on first-and-goal from the 10 on Cal's ensuing possession but strong safety Trevor Woods arrived just after the pass and popped the ball loose. When Plummer's fourth-down pass fell incomplete, the students stormed the field to celebrate Colorado's first win of the season.
Football was fun again in Boulder
This mushroom — a chicken of the woods — is aptly named.
#FlyEaglesFly fans will have to wait for the All-Black look as the Philadelphia Eagles will wear the midnight green jerseys and white pants for their Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run in Philadelphia's win over Atlanta. The Phillies will play the winner of the Padres-Dodgers series.
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a four-year deal worth $140 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is guaranteed for $123 million and has $17 million in likely and unlikely incentives, according to The ...
We applaud some needed clarity in LIV's OWGR debate, celebrate golf's newest star and question Phil Mickelson’s gaslighting attempt.