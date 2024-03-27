Colorado, other programs continue to think they can flip USC commit Julian Lewis

USC football 2025 commit Julian “JuJu” Lewis continues to visit other schools. Is it mere curiosity, or something deeper with more relevance than USC fans would care to admit?

There are no real signs that Lewis is changing his mind, but taking another visit to Colorado will not quiet the speculation surrounding the top-rated quarterback prospect.

Buffaloes Wire covered the latest visit Lewis paid to Deion Sanders and Colorado:

“Several other programs are also looking to flip Lewis. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports highlighted Alabama, Auburn and Indiana as other major contenders.

“While Colorado landed a couple of intriguing transfer portal QBs this offseason, Coach Prime’s 2024 signing class didn’t feature any signal-callers, and the Buffs don’t own any 2025 commits. So, with current starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft, Colorado could deliver on giving Lewis early playing time.”

Other programs clearly think they can flip Lewis, but there are no indications that will happen. We will keep you posted if anything new or noteworthy happens.

