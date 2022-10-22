Colorado at Oregon State: Last-minute Buffs injury updates

The Colorado Buffaloes will be without a few previously questionable offensive players against Oregon State on Saturday night.

Per Brian Howell of BuffZone, quarterback Owen McCown is not in uniform. Sophomore Drew Carter is now expected to back up starter JT Shrout.

Colorado’s two leading running backs, Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith, also remain out. Fontenot hasn’t played since Air Force and Smith suffered a scary injury that caused him to be carted off the field last week. Walk-on Dante Capolungo, who was recently converted to RB, will join Jayle Stacks, Charlie Offerdahl and Anthony Hankerson as potential Buffs backs in this game.

Kickoff is at 6:10 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Three defensive keys for Colorado vs. Oregon State

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire