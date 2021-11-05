How do Colorado and Oregon State compare statistically?

The Colorado Buffaloes take on Oregon State in Week 10 of the college football season. The Buffs are fresh off a loss to the Oregon Ducks, although they can certainly feel somewhat good about the way they performed, especially on offense.

Brendon Lewis was fantastic and his relationship with Brenden Rice continues to grow on a weekly basis.

Now, they face the Beavers, who have caught fire as of late and are making a push to climb the Pac-12 rankings. Here are the comparisons for the two teams headed into Saturday’s game.

Points Scored Per Game

Colorado: 16.9

Oregon State: 33.9

The Beavers put up points, a whole lot of them too. The Buffs, on the other hand, have struggled to score the ball the entire season. The 29 spot against the Ducks was the third-highest of the year but hopefully, that was enough to get the offense rejuvenated.

Yards Per Game

Colorado: 251

Oregon State: 437

Look familiar?

The Beavers are also 17th in the entire nation in rushing yards per game (231) and live and die through the running game. They have four players with more than 150 rushing yards in the year, including the quarterback Chase Nolan.

Passing Yards Per Game

Colorado: 130

Oregon State: 205

Surprisingly the Beavers are out of the top-100 in the nation for this category. Both teams struggle to throw the ball, although the Buffs have certainly started to figure that out more lately. The emergence of Brenden Rice has done wonders for the Buffs and the QB/WR duo looks to build on their chemistry once again.

Rushing Yards Per Game

Colorado: 120

Oregon State: 231

The Buffs usually run the ball better than they pass it, that’s obvious. The offense will come around at some point. However, the Beavers rushing attack is lethal, and this team will run all over the Buffs defense.

Total Yards Allowed

Colorado: 400.5

Oregon State: 407.4

Neither defense is good at stopping anything. This game has the makings of a high-scoring affair, and the over/under line as of Thursday night is set at 54.5, a number that could be low based on how these defenses have performed in recent weeks.

An offensive outburst might not be the worst thing for the fans, however.

Average Points Allowed

Colorado: 24.6

Oregon State: 26.5

Points will be scored!

Defensive Takeaways

Colorado: 6

Oregon State: 12

These numbers aren’t surprising, especially after season the defensive rankings for each team. This game could very well end up with a strange score of 42-31 or something of that nature.