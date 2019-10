Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview the storylines to follow when Colorado visits Oregon on Friday at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT. The Ducks are seeking their first 3-0 start to Pac-12 play since 2013. The Buffs, meanwhile, take a Pac-12-leading turnover margin (+1.60 ) into the contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad