Colorado the only Big 12 team in PFF’s top 10 college football receiving corps

The Colorado Buffaloes have a talented group of receivers in Boulder, arguably the best in the 16-team Big 12 Conference.

Pro Football Focus college analyst Max Chadwick thinks so, ranking Travis Hunter and Co. on his list of college football’s top 10 best receiving corps. The black and gold were the only team in the Big 12 to make the list.

Here’s some of what Chadwick wrote about the Buffaloes’ receiving corps:

While the offensive line remains a question mark, Shedeur Sanders will once again have some very capable receivers to throw to. His top target will likely be the cover athlete of EA College Football 25, Travis Hunter. The two-way star was tied for third among Pac-12 receivers in 2023 with 18 forced missed tackles on receptions despite missing three games due to injury. Jimmy Horn Jr. also returns and led the team with six receiving touchdowns last season.

While a few months still separate everyone from the first real glimpses of Colorado, April’s spring game backed up Chadwick’s statements. Hunter reeled in the most catches while Wester racked up the most receiving yards and scored a touchdown.

The Oregon Ducks’ receiving corps was ranked No. 1 on Chadwick’s list.

1. Oregon

10. Oklahoma PFF’s Top 10 Receiving Corps in College Football⬇️https://t.co/KiXFJlqx4f — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 15, 2024

