Colorado officially set to rejoin Big 12 Conference

By a unanimous vote of 9-0, the University of Colorado board of regents approved the school’s decision to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the Big 12 ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

The board met on Thursday afternoon and university president Todd Saliman opened with a statement confirming Colorado’s move. “We think the time has come to change conferences,” Saliman said.

Athletic director Rick George and chancellor Phil DiStefano also shared a joint statement:

After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving. The Big 12’s national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni. These decisions are never easy and we’ve valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference.

A press conference with George and DiStefano is set for 5 p.m. MT on Thursday.

Colorado previously left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011-12 academic year. The Buffs had been linked to the Big 12 through various reports since last summer, but the move is now official.

Along with Colorado, USC and UCLA are also set for their final athletic seasons in the Pac-12 with their switch to the Big Ten coming next summer.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had some fun announcing his conference’s latest addition:

A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

REPORT: Pac-12 higher-up says conference will look at opportunities to 'trade up' given Colorado's departure

Tony's Take: The Pac-12's fate has long been sealed

Buffs to the Big 12: How to watch the CU board of regents' pivotal Thursday meeting

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire