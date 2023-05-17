Colorado offers top-100 class of 2025 prospect Isaiah Campbell

In the leadup to Deion Sanders’ first season as Colorado’s head coach, bolstering the skill positions has proven to be a high priority for him and his staff.

Now, the Buffaloes are jumping in on an impressive East Coast defensive tackle. On Tuesday, 2025 defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, a four-star recruit from Greene Central High School in North Carolina, reported an offer from CU.

Campbell is ranked as the No. 80 overall prospect in 2025 and the No. 8 defensive lineman, per 247Sports.

Colorado is Campbell’s 13th Division I offer, but the Buffs are arguably his highest-profile one, with fellow Power Five schools in North Carolina, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, NC State and Duke also in the mix.

If Colorado could eventually convince Campbell to move out of his home state, it would be a significant pickup for the Buffs as they try to bolster their future talent level along the defensive line.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Recruiting!

Colorado recruit Brandon Davis-Swain shines at Under Armour Next camp Four-star recruit Aaron Butler commits to Colorado via Deion Sanders' Instagram Live Colorado in top seven for four-star 2024 TE Caleb Odom

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire