Colorado offers top-100 class of 2025 prospect Isaiah Campbell
In the leadup to Deion Sanders’ first season as Colorado’s head coach, bolstering the skill positions has proven to be a high priority for him and his staff.
Now, the Buffaloes are jumping in on an impressive East Coast defensive tackle. On Tuesday, 2025 defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell, a four-star recruit from Greene Central High School in North Carolina, reported an offer from CU.
Campbell is ranked as the No. 80 overall prospect in 2025 and the No. 8 defensive lineman, per 247Sports.
Colorado is Campbell’s 13th Division I offer, but the Buffs are arguably his highest-profile one, with fellow Power Five schools in North Carolina, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, NC State and Duke also in the mix.
After a great & inspiring talk w/ @CUBuffsFootball, I've been blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado!!! #GoBuffs 🦬#AGTG @DeionSanders @CoachSunseriCU @TimBrewster @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @JeremyO_Johnson @GchsRam @wco70mack pic.twitter.com/DXsQ9XvvYt
— Isaiah Campbell (@cioc1126) May 16, 2023
If Colorado could eventually convince Campbell to move out of his home state, it would be a significant pickup for the Buffs as they try to bolster their future talent level along the defensive line.
