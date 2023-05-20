Colorado offers pair of elite 2025 QBs

California recruits TJ Lateef and Bear Bachmeier, two of the nation’s top 2025 quarterbacks, reported offers from Colorado on Friday. Lateef is the No. 10 QB prospect for 2025 while Bachmeier is ranked just behind at No. 11, per the 247Sports Composite.

At Orange Lutheran High School last fall, Lateef threw for 2,446 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore. The Buffaloes previously offered the 6-foot-2, 185-pound QB in January of 2022, so this is technically a re-offer.

Bachmeier had a slightly stronger sophomore season at Murrieta Valley High School, throwing for 2,853 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Both of the four-star QBs tagged Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis in their tweets below:

Buffs and a Bear in Boulder Baby!

Excited to receive an offer from the University of Colorado!!! @TheHC_CoachLew @DeionSanders #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/07nigDIb9i — Bear Bachmeier (@bearb47) May 19, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Recruiting!

Five-star CB Charles Lester III coming to Colorado for official visit Colorado offers top-100 class of 2025 prospect Isaiah Campbell Colorado recruit Brandon Davis-Swain shines at Under Armour Next camp

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire