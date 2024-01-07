Colorado offers Louisville transfer DL Jeff Clark

The offers keep coming on coming out of the Colorado football program. With Deion Sanders in town and plenty of buzz around the Buffs, players should be interested in coming to Boulder despite a 4-8 season.

The Buffs have been actively recruiting players for the class of 2025, even though they’ve lost a few commits.

On Friday, Colorado gave an offer to Jeff Clark, a defensive lineman transfer from Louisville, per his X account.

Clark played three seasons at Georgia State before going to Louisville for this past season, and he has been highly sought after in the portal. He played in all 14 games for the Cardinals in 2023 and had 14 total tackles, two TFLs and four QB hits.

At Georgia State, he recorded 92 tackles and nine sacks in three seasons.

Clark was reported to be visiting Michigan State, so many suitors are out for the experienced DL.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire