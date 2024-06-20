Colorado offers local Fairview High School athlete Toray Davis

While recruiting potential future players, the Buffaloes are looking closely at some talented in-state prospects. On Wednesday, Fairview High School athlete Toray Davis took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that after speaking with Colorado football defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, he received an offer from the Buffs.

Listed as a wide receiver on 247Sports, the class of 2026 prospect from Boulder is seemingly being recruited as a defensive back. The rising Fairview junior is listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds and shows incredible ball skills as a defensive back. Though not yet graded by any recruiting services, Davis could grow into one of the state’s top prospects if he can continue to improve as a ballhawk.

Davis’ highlight tape also features him lining up at multiple offensive positions, including wide receiver and running back. The two-way playmaker has earned other scholarship offers from Iowa State and San Diego State.

After having a great conversation with coach Livingston and @Coach_Fella23 I am thankful and blessed to have received an offer from the University of Colorado @warriorqbcoach @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/bp8AbGiUKQ — Toray Davis (@Toray_Davis21) June 19, 2024

